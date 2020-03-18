HIGHGATE – Gloria A. Ferland, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Highgate on August 8, 1937 to the late Eugene and Ella (Barkyoumb) LaBombard.
Gloria is a lifelong resident of the Highgate community. She married the love of her life, Clement on August 20, 1955. She has been involved with the St. Louis Catholic Parish for many years. She taught religion and Junior 4-H for 10 years as well. Gloria spent her life caring for others, including helping to raise her younger siblings and five children of her own. She was a founding member of the Missisquoi Valley Rescue in the late ’70s and continued to volunteer for 12 years. Gloria worked at Verdelle Village and retired from Northwestern Medical Center. She will always be remembered for her caring and selfless nature. She offered her family support, guidance, love and companionship that can never be replaced.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clement of Highgate; children, Pierre Ferland and his wife Diane of Highgate, Richard Ferland and his wife Melody of Highgate, Diane Parent of FL, Debbie Ferland and her husband Michael Waters of NC, Linda Marie Jones of MS; siblings, Bird LaBombard, Mary Thomas and her husband Joseph, Francis LaBombard and his wife Grace, Eugene LaBombard and his wife, Louise, Carol Austin and her husband Doug, Paul LaBombard and his wife Judy; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Gale; and sister-in-law, Dale LaBombard.
Due to the current events surrounding the coronavirus, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, open to the public.
For those who wish, contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 and/or St. Louis Church, 186 Lamkin St, Highgate Center, VT 05459.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for those who aren’t able to attend Gloria’s upcoming private service.
