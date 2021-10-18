Saint Albans - Glenn Jay “Bud” Grismore, or more affectionately known to his grandkids as “Poppy,” passed away with his family by his side on October 11th, 2021, after a brief illness. Bud was born in Brush Colorado on January 7th, 1939, to Hollie and Harriett Grismore. Bud was the third of five children with two older sisters, Jean, who predeceased him and Maxine of Littleton, Colorado, and two younger brothers, Ronald of Syracuse, New York and Doyle and his wife Margo of Dade City, Florida.
Bud served in the US Army Guard Reserves before settling in Vermont, where he was the president of the A.L. Barkyomb Company for many years, before semi-retiring with a small marketing company.
Bud is survived by his loving wife Molly (Bessette), his daughter Hilary and her husband Anthony Pearce, his daughter Staci (MacEwan), her husband Shane and their children Caleb and Riley Pearo, and his son John, his wife Carrie, and their combined children Alexander, Julia, Sophia, Mia, Jordan and Owen. Bud was blessed to have a large family that included Grismores, Bessettes, Kissanes, and Bouchards.
Bud was a true gentleman and a kind and generous person that could always find something good in another. Bud had many friends during his lifetime including Larry Bouchard, Joe Montcalm, Don Tessier, Harold Bessette, Carl Bessette and the late Win Heald, among many others, with whom he very much enjoyed his time playing golf, playing pool, playing cards or just being with over the years.
Bud was a genuine and kind soul that loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed a soccer game, football game or dance competition. Although Bud didn’t get to see his siblings, their spouses and their families, as often as he would have liked, there was never a day that he wasn’t thinking of them or wishing he lived closer to them.
The Grismore family would like to sincerely thank everyone that cared for Bud during his illness, and particularly his friend and primary physician, Joe Haddock, MD.
Bud was a longtime member of the community and positively impacted many lives. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
As Bud’s greatest gift was the generosity of his time, in lieu of material gifts of remembrance, his family asks that you give your loved ones the gift of time to spend generously with them every chance you get.
A celebration of Bud’s wonderful and full life will be scheduled at a later date.
Honored to be serving the Grismore family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.