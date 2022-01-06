Glenn G. Marquette

Burlington VT, Glenn Gordon Marquette, 64, passed away Tuesday Jan. 4th, 2022.
Born in St. Albans on December 5th, 1957, he was a son of the late Gordon E. Marquette and Anita Marquette Walters.
Glenn graduated from BFA St. Albans in 1975. He worked as a machinist in the Franklin County area for several years. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. He was an avid NY Yankee and Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed playing his guitar and was the drummer in the band The Mods in the late 60’s.
Besides his parents, Glenn was predeceased by his step parents Alma Langlois Marquette, Russell Walters, and daughter Danielle.
Glenn leaves his ex-wife Kim Marquette, daughters Casey Marquette, Erica Washburn, and son Adam Marquette; brother and sister-in-law Robert Marquette & Patricia Marquette, Grandchildren Spencer & Wyatt Washburn, nephew Steven Marquette, & several cousins and step siblings .
A private funeral for family will occur at a later date.
