Saint Albans - Gladys Evelyn (Clack) Osborne, 99, passed away, Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at Homestead Senior Living.
Gladys was born in St. Albans to the late Arthur and Winifred Clack. In 1949, she married Gordon Charles Osborne, her beloved husband of over 69 years.
Gladys briefly worked for the Central Vermont Railway. She then worked at home, taking care of her family. Gladys attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church since 1964 and officially joined the church in 2015. She was a member of Phi Alpha, worked the annual turkey suppers, take out dinners and assisted at the blood drives.
Gladys was predeceased by Gordon in 2018. Surviving are her children, Susan (Richard) Wheland, Gordie (Pam) Osborne; her grandchildren, Kyle Osborne, Amanda (Austin) Whitaker; her great-grandchildren, Alexis and Alyza Whitaker and many nieces and nephews.
A private service is planned at the Heald Funeral Home with burial at a later date in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
The family is very grateful for the compassion, care and respect given by all the staff members at Homestead Senior Living. We also wish to thank neighbors, friends and relatives, especially Rebeca Clack, who have given support to Gladys in recent years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or your favorite charity.
Honored to be servicing the family of Gladys Osborne is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
