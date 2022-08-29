Gisele Jeanne Bushey, age 77 passed away on August 25, 2022, after a courageous battle of a long time illness.
Gisele was born on April 21, 1945 in St. Albans, VT to Joseph & Dora Gagner. She was the 13th child out of 14. She attended Holy Angels School until the 8th grade. Gisele began her career as a Chamber Maid at the Rashaw’s Motel in St. Albans, VT. She then worked for a cleaning company at IBM, Child Care in her home and retired after 27 years of working at the Highgate Elementary School as a Hot Lunch Cook.
On June 4, 1966 at Holy Angels Church she married her husband Walter “Carter” Bushey. Carter and Gisele started their married lives together in St. Albans before moving to Highgate Center, VT where they raised their two daughters.
Gisele was a devoted loving wife and mother, who thought the world of her family. She was a kind, caring and giving soul who always had compassion and empathy for others and when in need would be the first to say a prayer for them.
Gisele was passionate about her immediate and extended family–hosting countless holiday gatherings and celebrations in her family home. Gisele always understood the importance of tradition and the reassurance and comfort that comes with it. Even if that meant hosting several Christmas gatherings with a basement full of siblings, nieces, nephews and including neighbors as well.
Gisele enjoyed volunteering at the Highgate School when fundraisers were in need of a cook. She also was a volunteer cook for the Franklin County Field Days 4-H Food Booth serving breakfast.
Throughout the years Gisele enjoyed a variety of hobbies including sewing, arts and crafts, singing, dancing, cooking, baking, canning, jigsaw puzzles and word search books. Other passions Gisele enjoyed were bird watching, shopping, going to garage/yard sales, traveling with her husband & camping with her family. Gisele will be remembered by many for her love of eating corn on the cob!
Gisele is survived by her two daughters whom she cherished Michelle Deslandes and her husband Luc of St. Albans, Julie Bushey and her Fiance’ Bill Holbrook and his son William of Highgate, her sisters Mariette and Raymond Lemery and Gloria Tetreau, brother & sisters-in-law Beverly Gagne, Rhoda Gagne, Elaine Gagne, Mary Gagne, Allen and Judy Laroche along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Walter “Carter” Bushey, her parents Joseph and Dora Gagner, her father and mother-in-law Walter and Lila Bushey, brothers Clovis Gagner, Claude Gagner, Marcel Gagne, Jean Gagne, Norman Gagne, Maurice Gagner, Andre Gagner, Daniel Gagne, 2 brothers that passed as babies Renee & Louis, her sister Angela Tetreault, brother-in-Law Mike Tetreau, sisters-in-law Barbara Gagner, Beverly Gagner, Lorraine Gagner, nephews and nieces.
We would like to send a special thank you to all Gisele’s neighbors who always watched over her and a special thank you to Steve and Debbie Mulheron for the many times they ran errands, got her mail and visited with her. She appreciated their time and care for her.
We would like to thank the incredible care givers at NMC and the UVM McClure floor 6 for all their professionalism and care during her difficult illness.
Per Gisele’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside ceremony will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at11am at the Bushey family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon celebration of her life will be held at the VFW, 353 Lake Street, St. Albans directly after the graveside ceremony. In lieu of gifts, Gisele’s wish is for everyone to spread love, kindness and compassion to each other.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: bradyandlevesque.com.
