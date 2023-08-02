Gertrude Holmes Austin of St. Albans passed away at home on August 1, 2023, following a sudden change in a long-term health concern.
Gert was born at home on July 13, 1936, in Middlesex, VT to Kenneth C. Holmes and Irene Thompson Holmes.
She attended and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1953 and went on to Johnson State College where she graduated in 1957. While at Johnson she participated in many athletic teams and was inducted to the Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 27, 2003.
She married John Austin on July 6, 1957. Their first home was in Sheldon where she began her 31-year teaching career. She and John had 3 children, starting with Jay in 1958, followed 5 years later by Jan, who unfortunately died only days after birth. Lynn was born the following year shortly after they moved to St. Albans.
Gert loved her family. Many hours were spent at Fairfield Pond, boating on Lake Champlain, and in later years, at her camp on Fairfield Pond. Time spent outside and with her family was precious.
After beginning her career in Sheldon, she moved on to teach at St. Albans City schools (Fairfield St. School, Church Street School, and City Elementary School) and BFA St. Albans. She was honored as BFA Teacher of the Year in 1986.
Following her retirement, she became an avid golfer joining friends and her husband at the Champlain Country Club. Her passion for the sport soon equaled, or perhaps exceeded, that of her husband.
Her other interests and hobbies included sewing, kayaking, gardening, camping, and cross-country skiing. She and John enjoyed traveling. They also made several cross-country road trips to visit their children in Salt Lake City and San Diego.
Gert was a member of the Vermont Retired Teachers Association, Franklin County Retired Teachers Association, and the St. Albans Congregational Church.
Gert was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, daughter Jan, daughter Lynn Laberge, and her brothers Clifton and Clayton Holmes.
She is survived by her son Jay and his partner Kenji, son-in-law Joseph Laberge, grandchildren Robbie and Jackie Laberge, sisters Marjorie St. John and Lorraine St. Onge, brothers and their wives, Larry and Donna Holmes, Clint and Joyce Holmes, Ray and Linda Holmes, and sisters-in laws Sonia Holmes and Gail Holmes. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the many neighbors and friends who cared for and looked after Gert. Robbie Provasi and the team at Bob’s Meat Market for the daily meal deliveries; Home Instead caregiver Maureen Maples for the nearly 2 years of assistance; and Sonia Holmes for the multiple-weekly visits this winter and spring. And our utmost thanks to neighbors Pat and Margaret Chagnon who made her family (even though they always called her Mrs. Austin).
We also wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Northwest Medical Center for their care and compassion during her visits to the Emergency Department and during her latest admission.
Gert’s family will receive family and friends on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans with Pastor Jessica Moore officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, Vermont 05486.
Honored to be serving the family of Gert Austin is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.