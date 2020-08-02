SWANTON – Germaine A. Zweeres, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Elderwood at Burlington facility.
She was born July 7, 1925 in Swanton to the late Leo and Eugenie (St. Denis) Gauthier. Germaine was brought up in a farming family and she was one of 10 children.
Germaine was a life-long resident of the area. She was a member of the Church of the Nativity where she spent many hours volunteering over the years. Germaine had a strong work ethic. She worked at the St. Albans City Hospital for several years and also General Electric where she retired in 1983. In retirement, she could be found volunteering for the church or the senior center. Later in life, Germaine got the chance to travel. She went all over the country with some of her favorite places being Florida, Nashville, and Maine. She will be remembered as a hard worker, and a woman that was not afraid to speak her mind!
She is survived by three sons, Hank Gadouas and his wife Linda of Swanton, Ricky Nichols of Cashville, MO, and Randy Nichols of Sheldon; six grandchildren, Casey Gadouas, Tobie Gadouas Dettling, Colleen Gadouas Atkinson, Samantha Gadouas Harrington, Tyler Gadouas, and Ricky Nichols Jr.; ten great grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Cody, Cuyler, Kaeley, Ezekiel, Jaden, Jack, Thomas, and Grayson; and many nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Germaine was predeceased by her husbands, Ken Creller and Bill Zweeres; and nine siblings, Rachel Paquette, Lucille Boivin, Odna Hemingway, and Gerald, Jean Paul, George, Conrad & Denis Gauthier.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Germaine’s memory may be made to Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.