Saint Albans - Germain Joseph Breault a longtime area resident passed away Sunday, June 11th, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his loving family at his side.
Born in Paquetville, Quebec on February 26th, 1928, the son of the late, William and Albina (Bellvielle) Breault. Germain was 95 years old.
On August 28th, 1954, in Paquetville, he married the love of his life, Cecile Carrier, who survives him.
Germain worked for many years as a carpenter and later as a foreman at Bader Company and Don-Vac. He was very proud of his gardens and had a great love of raising AKC Registered Boxers.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Cecile; his sons, Raymond Breault (Deborah) and Gilles Breault (Debbie) and daughters, Suzan Cross (Michael) and Angel Cherrier (Gary), as well as his grandchildren, Rachel Moyer (Peter), Rebecca Breault (Beau Kenyon), Michell Patnode (Ben), Megan Cross (Dan Kittell) and Amanda Cherrier (Kalan Ingalls) and his seven great-grandchildren.
Germain is also survived by his sister, Gracia Boutin and Sisters & Brothers- in-law, Patricia Breault, Regina Carrier, Real Richard (Annette), Marcelle Viens (Paul), Gerald Richard, Diane Pare (Pierre) Andre Richard (Martha) and Roger Richard, Pauline Richard and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Germain was predeceased by his daughter, Janet Breault, his ln-laws, Joseph and Berta Richard and Phillip Carrier siblings, Lucien, Alcide, Gertrude, Romeo, Roland, Albert, Clement, Gisele and Carmen and his sister & brother in laws Claude Richard, Lucille Lemire and Denise Richard
Germain’s family will receive friends on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, followed by a service at 2:00 PM with The Reverend Father Maurice J. Roy officiating.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Germain Breault is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.