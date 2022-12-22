Highgate Center - Gerard Paul Desorcie, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at the Villa Rehab Center.
Born in East Highgate on December 7th, 1925, he was one of 6 children born to Clarence and Elodie (Boucher) Desorcie. Paul was 97 years old.
Paul entered the United States Navy in March of 1944 serving during World War II, receiving his honorable discharge in June of 1946. Paul attended Columbia University receiving a BA in English in 1950.
In earlier years, Paul operated The Desorcie’s Market in East Highgate with his father, Clarence and his brother, Marcel. He went on to teach English at local schools in Fairfield, Bristol and Brattleboro, then venturing to Venezuela and Brazil. He then worked as an accountant with the Reader’s Digest for many years. Paul was a founding member of the Highgate Historical Society with Reginald Humphries, he served as the Highgate Town Agent from 1985-1991, as well as serving on the Highgate School Board from 1988-1995. He loved following his family roots and successfully made a family heirloom of a family genealogy book that he traced back to France in the 1600’s. Paul loved listening to classical music, reading poetry, playing cards, always had a good history book in hand, his gardens and living by the River. But most of all, Paul loved his family.
Paul is survived by his sister-in-law, Beverly Desorcie of St. Albans; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, as well as close friends, Lee Phelps and Dan Hazard.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Marcel Desorcie, Claude Desorcie, Hortense Boudreau (Gilles), Denise St. John (Cody) and Theresa Desorcie and his companion of 35 years, Lucille Waine, his nephews, Michael and John Boudreau, Michael K. Desorcie as well as his niece, Maria Boudreau-Dutil.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 30th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St Louis Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin Street, Highgate Center with the Reverend Father James Dodson as celebrant. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul’s name may be made to the Villa Rehab Center, 7 Forest Hill Drive, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Gerard Desorcie family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com..
