Geraldine (Sullivan) Laflam, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021 at her home in St. Albans, Vermont, surrounded by friends and family,
She was born in St. Albans in December, 1928, the daughter of John and Roseanna (Gosselin) Sullivan.
Geraldine married Clement J. Laflam of Swanton, Vermont. They moved to Bellows Falls, Vermont and later to Springfield, Vermont. In her teen years Geraldine worked at the laboratory of the H. P. Hood creamery in St. Albans. In Bellows Falls, she worked at the Thomas Turner furniture factory for many years. In the 1980s, Geraldine and Clement returned to St. Albans where they built their retirement home.
In St. Albans, Geraldine was a long-time volunteer at Martha’s Kitchen, she was active with the Ladies of St. Anne where she was a Life Member and for many years helped put on function dinners, and she was also active with the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary and the Franklin County Senior Center.
Geraldine was predeceased by her husband Clement and by her daughter Linda (Laflam) Sturges. She is survived by her son Gary of Walden, Vt., and by her son-in-law Jonathan Sturges and his wife Lori of Morrisville, Vt.
She is also survived by: her grandson Tabor Laflam, his wife Jennifer and their family of Sacramento, Calif.; her grandson Dylan Laflam, his wife Michelle and their family of Greensboro, Vt.; her grandson Justin Sturges, his wife Rebecca and their family of Highland, N.Y.; her grandson Travis Sturges and his wife Wendy of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Geraldine genuinely appreciated all of the help, assistance, support and love freely given by family, neighbors friends and health care professionals over the years.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Geraldine’s memory to: Holy Angels Parish, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478; or to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, St. Albans, Vt.
