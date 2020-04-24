THETFORD CENTER – Gerri Palmer, 89, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Norman Poutre in Underhill, Vt. Her granddaughter Jac¬queline Poutre was also there to help with Gerri’s comfort. Gerri was born on July 10, 1930, in Frailey Township, Pennsylvania to Wellington and Jennie (Deibert) Hoffman. The service and interment will be late summer in Thetford 2020. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.