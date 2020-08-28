ST. ALBANS – Mr. Gerald G. Viens, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in St. Albans, June 18, 1950, son of the late Oliva George and Doris Helen (Gaudreau) Viens. Gerald worked for many years assisting his parents on the family farm. He was a communicant of Holy Angels Church, and will be remembered for his love of the Champlain Valley Fair each year.
Gerald is survived by his brother Daniel Guerino and his wife Janet of Colchester, and his sister Jacqueline Desrochers and her husband Gregoire of Norton, MA, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Oliva and Doris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Holy Angels Church, with Monsignor Peter Routhier celebrating. Interment will follow in the Viens family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories for Gerald’s family and friends may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.