SWANTON – Mr. Gerald F. Kruciak, age 57, passed away Saturday evening, October 17, 2020, in Swanton, after a short illness. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 1963, son of the late Zefred Arex and Matilda Gertrude (Moczygemba) Kruciak. Gerald worked in construction for most of his life. On December 12, 1994, he married Linda St. Pierre.
Gerald is survived by his wife Linda Kruciak of St. Albans, his step-daughter Naomi Lamothe, and his granddaughter Kylie Begnoche of Swanton.
Per Gerald’s request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Gerald may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
