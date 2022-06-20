Georgiana J. Martel

Georgiana Judith Martel, 80, of Gore, VA, formerly of Essex Junction, VA died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Georgiana (Georgie) was born on May 2, 1942, in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of the late James W. Robertson, II and Vivian I. Lord Robertson. Named after her beloved grandmother, Georgiana Lord, she grew up in Barre with her mom, brother, and extended family. As a member of the Catholic faith, she attended St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barre, graduating in 1960. She then attended and graduated from the Sheldon Academy of Beauty in Burlington, VT. After obtaining her beautician’s license, Georgie worked in a variety of salons for many years until realizing her dream of owning her own “shop,” Country, Cut & Curls in Highgate, VT.
In addition to her cosmetology career, Georgie was a busy military wife and mom. In the summer of 1960, Georgie married her husband of nearly 62 years, Skip Martel, then a member of the U.S. Air Force. Her career in cosmetology, along with her work as a Sarah Coventry and Fuller Brush representative, allowed her to support her family as they traveled around the U.S. and the world while in the military. Endlessly entrepreneurial, Georgie channeled her creative energies into her love of crafting. She enjoyed and excelled at flower arrangement, handling the flowers for the weddings of several friends and family members, and later selling her inspired creations at the farmers’ market in Winchester, VA.
In her free time, Georgie enjoyed hiking and camping with her family, particularly on the Long Trail in Vermont and exploring the various countries and states where they lived while in the military. She often immersed herself in the local culture, even learning how to speak a little Tagolog while stationed in the Philippines. She also spoke French. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially their adventures along the northern coast of Maine.
Georgianna married Albert J. “Skip” Martel on August 20, 1960, in Barre, VA.
Surviving with her husband are two sons: Allan J. Martel (Marci) of Manchester, NH; Randall L. Martel (Jessica) of Bellview, FL; two daughters: Rhonda L. Smiel (John) of Winchester, VA; Tamira Martel (William Bosworth) of St. Albans, VT; a brother: James W. “Jim” Robertson, III (Linda) of Walpole, NH; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia
