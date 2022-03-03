SWANTON – Georgette “Georgie” F. Langevin, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Swanton.
She was born in Richford on August 5, 1927 to the late Armand & Emma (Comeau) Coderre.
Georgie was a lifelong resident of Swanton. She married Joseph Langevin on August 22, 1949 and had seven wonderful children who completed their family. She was a devout Catholic and very much involved with the Church of the Nativity and her community. Georgie was an operator for the telephone company and spent many years as the Assistant Town Clerk of Swanton, where she retired from. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, the Historical Society, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Business Professional Women’s Foundation, just to name a few. Georgie was very active, she loved to dance, travel, and played tennis weekly until she suffered her first stroke at the spry age of 83. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen with family preparing for the holiday festivities, especially baking Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her children, Anne Wright and her husband Douglas of St. Albans, Richard Langevin and his wife GuangXia Lei of CO, Gary Langevin of FL, Cathy Johnson of NC, Lisa Botala and her husband Randolph of NC, and Paula Langevin also of NC; grandchildren, Kelly Wright, Emma Yasui, David and Joseph Wiley, Beth Riley, Lamont and Lakisha Harris, Jeremy, Shawn and Deanna Rocheleau, Jodie West, Dylan and Kalie Chamberlain, and Julie and Jon Langevin; several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Georgie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1979; a daughter, Carmen Wiley; son-in-law, Paul Johnson; and two sisters, Theresa Trahan and Jane Cameron.
Family and friends are invited to Georgie’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6-8:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. Georgie’s family is requesting that everyone please wear a mask.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Georgie’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Association, www.heart.org.
