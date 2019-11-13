HIGHGATE – Georgette L. Gagne, age 89, departed this earth on November 7, 2019, embraced by her family, and is now at peace in the arms of her heavenly Father.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5 — 8 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
A Roman Catholic Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate Center. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.