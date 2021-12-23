George W. Shover passed away at the age of 87. George was born February 22, 1934, to Cleveland and Jessie (Spicer) Shover in Richford, VT.
George married Donna Fisher of Shelburne, VT on November 15, 1958, and together they had four children. George served in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years and retired as a Technician Sargent in the 158th Fighter Squadron The Green Mountain Boys. He was responsible for many types of military fighter aircraft. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and playing golf. George was a BFI certified instructor and enjoyed flying his ultra-light aircraft and was also a member of the Enosburg American Legion. He also loved his golden retriever Dallas who was a faithful best friend for fourteen years.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna “Fisher” Shover; four sons, Gary Shover, Jody Shover, Randy Shover, and Greg Shover; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. George was predeceased by his parents.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring with military honors at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, VT 05061.
