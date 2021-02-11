George 'Tom' Thomas Taylor

MILTON – On Saturday, February 6, 2021, George Thomas Taylor passed away at the UVM Medical Center. Tom was born on July 17, 1948, in Saint Albans to the late Harold and Janice (Wood) Taylor.
Tom leaves his wife, Melody Hutchings Taylor of Milton, his daughter, Mandy (Taylor) Hale and her children, Katelynn and Nathan of Beechgrove, Tennessee, his sister, Mary Foster of Saint Albans, and his brother, Don Taylor of North Carolina.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, he then served five years in the United States Air Force. Tom was an enthusiastic HAM radio operator for most of his life and he was very instrumental in starting RANV (Radio Amateurs of Northern Vermont). He served as President of the club for several years. Tom was a very accomplished woodworker and took great pride in the work he did around Camp Rich and on the boat he and Melody built and lived on in Florida during the winter for several years.
Tom will be sorely missed by all the friends and family he had in and around Camp Rich and Eagle Mountain Harbor Road.
The family will not be planning any services at this time.
Funeral arrangements and final wishes for Tom, are in the care of Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.