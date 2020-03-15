ST. ALBANS – George T. Costes, 97, passed away early Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Franklin County Rehab Center with his family at his side.
He was a District Court Judge, State Senator, City Representative, City Prosecutor, Public Defender, Justice of the Peace, City Councilman and acting Mayor during Mayor Joseph Sullivan’s illness.
He was born on February 24, 1923, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son of Theodore and Anna (Pappas) Costes and step-mother, Sophia (Angelides) Costes.
George attended city schools at Barlow Street, Fairfield Street., and Church Street. and graduated from Bellows Free Academy, where he enjoyed playing the violin and tennis and skiing at Jay Peak. He also graduated from Vermont College in Montpelier and Boston University School of Law.
George enlisted in the U.S. Navy, December 7, 1942, and discharged on June 10, 1946, at Jacksonville, Florida.
Following World War II, he served three years in the Vermont National Guard as Command Officer of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment at Enosburg Falls and three years with the 4638th Transportation Truck Company in Saint Albans and 3 years in the Vermont State Guard in Saint Albans, where he served as the Staff Judge Advocate.
He was Past President and a 50-year member of the St. Albans Rotary Club, and awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship. He was a 60-year member of Franklin Lodge, #4, F&AM, Mt Sinai Shrine and its Motor Corps, Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion for 50 years and Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church and Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church and a former member of the Green Mountain Chorus and AHEPA. George also enjoyed his many big game hunting trips.
Survivors include his wife, Diane of St. Albans; his sons, Christopher M. Costes and his longtime companion, Laurie, of St. Albans and Gregory J. Costes and his longtime companion, Annette, of St. Albans and step-son, Peter Fyles and his wife, Barbara, of South Burlington Vt. He also leaves seven grandchildren; Max, Sam, Rachel and Sophia Costes, Jocelyn, Bronwyn and Peter Potthoff and several nieces and nephews. George is also survived by his extended family that includes in-laws, Philip and Theresa Remillard, Lynn and Ellsworth Moore, Darlene Burke and their families.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his natural mother, Anna Pappas; his first wife, Elizabeth Hayes Costes; second wife, Mary Hungerford Fyles Costes; son, Theodore G. Costes; brother, John T. Costes; step daughter, Jennifer H. Fyles; and sister, Olga Costes Campbell, as well as brothers-in-law, Mark Hayes, Michael Hayes, Richard Hungerford and Merrill Hungerford.
At George’s request, prayers of committal and military honors will be private and at the convenience of his family at the Costes family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, George requested that donations be made in his memory to the St. Albans Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1134, St Albans, VT 05478; the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8 Bishop St, St. Albans, VT 05478; Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Ledge Road, Burlington, VT 05401.
Assisting the Costes family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.