ST. ALBANS – George Robert Woods, celebrated father, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully after a short spar with cancer at the age of 74. He was born in Rutland on March 20, 1945 and passed away near his home in St. Albans Bay, on November, 21, 2019.
George’s family and friends meant everything to him. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Catherine Woods of Rutland; father, George Rowland Woods of Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Sheridan Alonzo of Avon, Colo.; aunt, Ann Gallagher Sheridan of Rutland; uncle, Robert J. Sheridan of Rutland. He is survived by his daughter, Rachael Woods and her fiancé, Justin Maxwell Forgensi of Leadville, Colo., and Rachael’s mother, Carol Anne Lynch Woods (married 1969 -1998) of Colchester; sister, Mary Margaret Sarty of Albuquerque, N.M.; nephew, Shane David Sarty of Fairfield, Conn.; Mary Giordano (married 2012 — 2015) of Hillsboro, Del., and Mary’s children, Traci (Jeff) Patterson of Waterbury; Michelle (Phil) Ross of Myrrhee, Australia; and Tony (Maureen) Giordano of Boise, Idaho; niece, Beth Anne Choiniere of St. Johnsbury; nephew, Donald Edward Picard of Berlin, N.H.; nephew, Michael Robinson Lynch of Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom; nephew, Major Gregory Ellsworth Lynch of San Clemente, Calif.; cousin, Patricia (Robert) Cusimano of South Hero; Kathleen (Randy) Colomb, of Waltham; brother-in-law-emeritus and best friend, Donald Louis Picard of Center Harbor, N.H. Of very important note, he is survived by his family of beloved friends on Samson Point in St. Albans Bay and his hunting family in Montgomery (the “Gibou”) — all of whom he cherished. Thank you.
George attended high school at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland and graduated in 1963; received his bachelor’s degree from Lyndon State College in 1968, and later received his master’s degree from University of Vermont. George taught English at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington for more than 25 years until he retired. He excelled at college basketball, baseball and skiing — and fondly recalled stories of teammates throughout his life.
He was an adventurer, alpine and Nordic coach, hunter and outdoorsman, wildlife enthusiast, and environmental supporter. He was a skier of incomparable passion for more than 70 years, and his ski pals throughout New England, greater North America and Europe were his heart. May he ski with joy and rest in peace and happiness.
George and his daughter shared a hiking theme song, Let ‘em In by Paul McCartney, which they’d sing while exploring endless trails and mountain routes together. Its lyrics aptly-describe George’s open welcome to everyone: “Someone’s knockin’ at the door; somebody’s ringin’ the bell; do me a favor; open the door, and let ‘em in…”. As a mentor, teacher, connoisseur of the literary and performing arts, avid traveler, and champion of humor and compassion, George Woods made this world a better and more-interesting world in which to live.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George’s memory to the Hard’Ack Multiple Use Trails, care of St. Albans Recreation Department; P.O. Box 867, St. Albans, VT, 05478; Attn. Kelly Viens, recreation director.
A celebration of George’s life will be announced for a warm, mild season when his dear friends and family are able to gather to remember and honor him.
