ENOSBURG FALLS– George H. Morton, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Family and friends are invited to George’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service with military honors on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
To view George’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit our website at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
