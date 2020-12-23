FAIRFAX – George Christopher Drinkwine, Sr., 95, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Albans Health and Rehab in St. Albans. George was born in Fletcher on July 25, 1925 son of the late William and Ada (Lucia) Drinkwine.
There are many generations from the area and true to his roots George also lived in the Fletcher/Fairfax area his entire life. He was a dairy farmer for many years. As many farmers do he enjoyed helping out his friends and neighbors around town. He was always puttering around and would often just shovel his neighbors driveway and brush off their cars. George will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his two children, daughter Pamela Catudal and husband Anthony of Fairfax, son Donald Drinkwine and wife Cynthia of Plainfield, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also predeceased by his son George C. Drinkwine, Jr. and brothers, Francis, Walter and Carlton.
Due to the current Covid restrictions visiting hours will be private. A graveside service will be planned for the spring. The family invites you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.