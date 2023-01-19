George Allen Bilodeau

The family of George Allan Bilodeau, 84, announces that he passed away peacefully at this home in Georgia, VT on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
George was born August 18, 1938, one of ten children in the loving family of Germaine and Odilon Bilodeau of St. Albans, Vt. He would often tell stories of his parents’ ice cream parlor on Lake Street, his life on the farm on Bronson Road and his escapades with his brothers and sisters.
On November 16, 1960, he married Elaine Lapan and together they raised a family of seven children living in St. Albans, Barre, Milton and Hyde Park before settling in Georgia. George and Ellie were together for 42 years before Ellie passed away in 2002. Losing Ellie had a big impact on him and he often said, “She told me I’d miss her when she’s gone … and she was so right.”
George worked as a salesman for many years at A Brown, Gaynes, Vermont Hardware, Vermont Tire and owned his own store in Hyde Park, eventually finishing his career with many years at IBM.
Family and home were important to George and he looked forward every year to family reunions at his brother Richard’s in Waterbury. He spent countless hours mowing his lawn, reading the newspaper on his deck, and he loved family games of 500, campouts and cookouts. He and Ellie often went for drives and creemees, and more recently, George could often be found reading and people-watching on the porch of Camp Killkare at Killkare State Park.
Community service was a passion of George’s. He was President of his BFA class in 1957-58, was a member of the Jaycees organization as a young man, served in the Vermont National Guard, and volunteered his time on the School Board in Hyde Park, with the Franklin-Grand Isle United Way, the NMC Board of Incorporators, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee, the Georgia Planning Commission, the Georgia Board of Civil Authority, the Georgia Industrial Development Board and as a Justice of the Peace who loved to officiate weddings. He was a long-time member of the Georgia Lions Club, serving as President at one time and as President of the Lions Quest program for the state, a friendly and familiar presence at events like the Maple Festival and the Georgia Fall Fest.
George was always interested in politics, both local and national. He served as the Chair of the Georgia Town Democrats, and was a regular sight as a poll-worker in Georgia come election time. In his later years, he was a sustaining force behind the Ellie Bilodeau Memorial Fund, providing books to Georgia Elementary students each year in March. In 2016, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns honored George with its Municipal Service Award.
He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, and their 2004 win of the World Series was only dampened by the fact that Ellie didn’t get to see it. He also loved the Boston Celtics and the NY Giants, fondly remembering the summer camp they held at St. Michael’s where he attended college.
Although he is gone from among us, he will always be remembered for the many ways that he touched his family, and his community.
George was predeceased by his wife Elaine, and his siblings: Marcel, Rita, Lawrence, Gerald, John, Jeannette, and Denise.
George is survived by his children: Mary Fiorini of Georgia, Brian and Jackie Bilodeau of Montgomery; Matt and Theresa Bilodeau of Jeffersonville, Rick and Tina Bilodeau of Newport, Kate and Kevin Laddison of St. Albans, Tony Bilodeau of South Burlington, and Sue Bilodeau of St. Albans, and by his siblings Denis and Richard Bilodeau.
George is also survived by his 12 grandchildren: Joe, Jordan, Ashley, Wyatt, Lucas, Wonder, Chris, Stephanie, Brian, Sarah, Oliver, and Jessica; and by his 8 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Alanna, Hunter, Graci, Trenton, Linnia, Aylen and Jolynn.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11 am at Ascension Parish in Georgia. Immediately following, friends and family are welcome to join the family at a luncheon held at Ascension Parish. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Ellie Bilodeau Memorial Fund in care of People’s Trust Company at 1127 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia, VT, 05468.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of George may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.