George Allen Bilodeau

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Northeastern New York as well as northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch per hour are possible. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&