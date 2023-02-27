George A. Boissoneault passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday evening, February 20th, 2023, following a brief illness, at the age of 84. He was born in Addison, on May 6, 1938, son of Lucien and Simone Boissoneault. His spirit and love will live on in our hearts and memories as a father, son, brother, grandfather and friend.
George was one of six children, ranking at number three. He leaves his older sister, Pauline (husband Steve) Ratte, and younger brothers, Rene (wife Priscilla) and Giles (wife Carol).
He was predeceased by his daughter Maria, his wife Mary, brothers Maurice and Bernard, his parents, and many friends and loved ones.
George’s childhood began growing up with his family in Addison, Vermont. They soon relocated to Fairfax after purchasing a farm in the village. While working the farm together, George’s nature led him to tend to the land. He was a strong and hardworking young man, always ready to work in the dirt. Being the great hunter and fisherman of the family, he enjoyed many days hunting and fishing in the brooks and woods around the village of Fairfax. During the summer days, George loved exploring the woods with friends and family, often carving their initials into beech trees. Some of those spots can still be seen today.
After graduating high school, George spent time working both at the railroad and in construction. In 1959, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. Upon completing his service, he returned home to Fairfax, purchased the family farm and began his lifelong career in the dairy and agricultural industry.
On August 17, 1963, he married Mary J. Magnan and together embarked on their journey of raising a family of six, beginning in Fairfax and later moving to Saint Albans Bay in 1971. Throughout their years, George and Mary worked to expand their farm while passing along the legacy to their children.
In the early 1990s, George added sugar maker to his list of many trades. His first sugar bush was located at the Riverbend farm in Fairfax and later he pursued a partnership in a sugaring operation in Northern Maine.
George was a master storyteller with a grin that lit up the room. He had a strong work ethic and was always looking for a deal, big or small. Most days began with a morning coffee followed by his daily ride around the horn. George was a conversationalist who loved to reminisce with anyone about the good ole days. He was generous, friendly and kind, always helping those when he could. An outdoorsman, with a love of nature, he embraced the solitude and peace it provided. Many adventures, laughs and fond memories were enjoyed at his camp in the North Maine Woods, his home away from home.
Most summer nights you would find him rocking on the porch, sharing a glass of wine or sitting alone while keeping watch of the world around him. During his later years, George most enjoyed time spent with family and friends. In the winter months, he looked forward to soaking in the sunshine and exploring the New Mexico countryside.
George is survived by his five children, daughters Cheryl Lupien (Mark Stanley), Michele and her husband, Michael Bruso, all of Fairfax, sons Jeff and his wife, Tammy Boissoneault of St. Albans Bay, Jason Boissoneault and Justine Kinerson, of Fairfax, Joshua and his wife, Christina, of St. Albans Bay; his pride and joy, eleven grandchildren Erica (Tyler), Jordan (Travis) and Jacob (Mattie) Lupien, Amelia (Tim) Rebeor, Ben and Carl Bruso, Cody (Kate) and Myriah (Christian) Boissoneault, Mary-Kate, Kelli and Colt Boissoneault.
Family and friends may call at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans from 4 to 7 p.m. on THURSDAY, March 2nd, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated SATURDAY March 4th at 11 am at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will be later in the Boissoneault family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maria Boissoneault Memorial Fund, in care of Toby Ducolon and Jeff Boissoneault, 80 Bella Maquam Lane, Swanton, Vermont 05488 or plant a tree in George’s memory, available on the Heald Funeral Home website.
Honored to be serving the family of George Boissoneault is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.