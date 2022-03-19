Gennifer Diane Mayo of Walden, NY, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Walden. She was 34.
Gennifer was the daughter of Diane G. Pike of Wurtsboro, New York and Scott and Charlotte Mayo of Jacksonville, Florida.
She grew up in and received her early education in Saint Albans, Vermont. She then relocated to New York, where she would go on to receive her nursing education, becoming a practicing LPN. Her most recent nursing venture took her to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan in Newburgh, NY.
Along with her parents, survivors include her beloved son Caleb Mayo and Her brother Michael D. Pike. Her surviving grandparents include Gail E. Pike of Saint Albans, Vermont, Henry and Jean Pike of Springfield, Massachusetts, Eleanor Houghton and Joyce Mayo also of Massachusetts.
She also leaves several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves her soul sister and best friend Melissa Kotkin of Monroe, New York, a close family friend who she always considered an Aunt, Jamie Roy of West Springfield, Massachusetts and her cherished pup, Starbucks.
Memorial contributions in Gennifer’s name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
