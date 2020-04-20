ST. ALBANS – Gary S. McWilliams, age 51, passed away at NMC on April 13, 2020. He was born in Saint Albans on July 2, 1968, to the late Gary W. McWilliams and Maureen L. Titemore.
Gary loved the outdoors; he had a successful tree care business for many years. He later helped his brother Paul in their roofing business. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending quality time with them. He was known for his kindness and willingness to help anyone with whatever they needed. He is sorely missed by all who knew him.
Gary is survived by his four children, Scott, Jason, McKenna and Chanum McWilliams; his mother, Maureen L. Titemore; his siblings, Paul McWilliams and Jennifer Benoit; his step-siblings, Laurie Stanley, Lisa Richards, Peter, Kevin, Tim and, Joe Fournier; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Tina McWilliams. Gary is predeceased by his father, Gary W. McWilliams and step-brother, David Richards.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date for both Gary and his father and will be held at the Saint Albans Bay Cemetery.
In his memory, donations may be made to Plant a Tree program found on Heald Funeral Home website or to offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.