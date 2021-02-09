HIGHGATE — Gary G. Hanna, age 66, passed away at his lifelong home in Highgate on Friday, February 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born in St. Albans on August 3, 1954, to the late F. Merriman Hanna and Barbara (Firkey) Hanna.
Gary graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union Highgate School in 1972. There he was a member of the Future Farmers of America organization and he remained a farmer for his entire life. Gary grew up on the family farm working side-by-side with his father. His brother-in-law, Normand, eventually joined the farm and they worked together for almost forty years forming a great bond and friendship. Through his meticulous attention to genetics, Gary transformed the entire herd of dairy cows into high-quality registered Jerseys. Today, Gary’s Breezy Hill Farm has the reputation of having one of the best herds around. As a hard-working farmer, he rarely had a spare moment, but in his younger years he found time to play an occasional game of tennis and broomball. He enjoyed going to the fair where he took in the livestock barns, a few rides, and never left without a stop by Al’s French Fries. He also enjoyed hunting and was always happy to catch a Montreal Canadiens hockey game on TV. Never to be idle, if there was time at the end of a summer day Gary would head out with his bucket looking for ripe berries and then turn them over to his mom or sister in hopes of a pie.
Gary leaves behind his daughter, Torrey Hanna, of Addison, VT, his brother, Galen and his wife, Diane of Sahuarita, Arizona, his sister, Sharon Rheaume and her husband, Normand of Highgate, his nephews, David Rheaume and his wife, Renée, and Brian Hanna and his wife Michelle, his nieces Aimee Rheaume and her significant other, Michael LaClair, and Lisa Ayer and her husband Tim, and a special great-nephew Mitchell Hanna. He also leaves Torrey’s mother, Emily Buskey, Dillon Jerry, his cousins, his many supportive friends and neighbors, as well as his beautiful herd of 172 Jersey girls and his two little cat companions.
A special thank you to the Corey family of Franklin and Judge A. Gregory Rainville for the immense amount of help they provided Gary.
A spring graveside service for family and friends is being planned.
If you wish to make a donation in Gary’s memory please consider the MVSD/MVU Agriculture Department, Attention: James Messier, 175 Thunderbird Lane, Swanton, VT.
