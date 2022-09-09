Gary Fredrick Farr, age 72, passed away peacefully, August 22, 2022, in Albany, NY. He was born in Burlington, February 22, 1950 to Fredrick and Doris Carol (McMahon) Farr.
He served our country in the United States Navy from 1969 to 1972, serving in Hawaii and South Carolina. Gary worked for many years as a carpenter, and enjoyed working with wood, hunting and fishing. He was also a member of the Methodist Church of Highgate.
Gary is survived by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, son Scott Farr, and his brother Kenton Farr.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will be held Tuesday, September, 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the Saint Albans Bay Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories of Gary and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
