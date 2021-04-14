Gary E. Holbrook, 75, of Derby, VT passed away, with family by his side, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Gary was born in St. Albans, VT on March 3, 1946, to William and Ruth (Macarther) Holbrook. He liked watching old Western movies. He enjoyed auto racing, remote controlled car racing, and building race engines and cars.
Survivors include two sons: Kevin Holbrook and partner, Cyndi Kenney, of St. Johnsbury, VT, and William Holbrook and wife, Amanda, of Concord, VT; a daughter: Karen Holbrook Coon of Swanton, VT; brother, Peter Holbrook of St. Albans, VT; Kevin and Karen’s mother, Sherry Holbrook of Swanton, VT; William’s mother, Dora Holbrook of Colebrook, NH; his companion: Rachida Marvin of Derby, VT; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth Holbrook; brother, David Holbrook; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Minshull Holbrook.
A celebration of life will be happening at a later time.
Donations to help the family with funeral costs can be made at saylesfh.com or mailed to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com
