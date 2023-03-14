Fairfax - Gary E. Sweeney passed away Saturday March 11th, 2023, at his home after a hard struggle with congestive heart failure.
Gary was born in Enosburg Falls, Vermont, February 7th, 1936, to the late Harrison and Floretta (Rushford) Sweeney.
He attended Holy Angels grammar school and was a 1954 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. He then served 4 years in the United States Air Force. Gary then worked as a telegrapher for the Central Vermont Railway and in 1961, Gary began working at GE on Lakeside Avenue, Burlington, later becoming Range Manager at the GE Firing Range in Underhill until his retirement in 1991.
Upon his retirement, he realized his dream to get his pilot’s license. Gary was quite proud of all his landscaping around the home, especially the hedges.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judy (Cota) Sweeney of 61 years; his daughter, Laurie Sweeney, son-in-law, Ben Conlon; his son, Gary E. Sweeney, Jr.; grandsons, Christopher and Nicholas Conlon; granddaughter, Brittany Conlon and like-a-daughter, Karen (Billings) Trahan.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Bushey, several nieces, nephews and close friends, Ed and Jane Leahy, Dan and Joan Aher, Larry Harvey, Bert Buldoc, Joel Magnuson and longtime out-of-state friends, Joni and Guy Lindscott and Paula and Bob Doran.
Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his in-laws, Harold and Olivia Cota and his dear friends, Ed and Mitch Billings.
Gary’s family will receive friends on Monday, April 10th, 2023 , from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Father Mike Ellis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Honored to be serving the family of Gary Sweeney is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.