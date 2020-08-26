ST. ALBANS BAY – Gary David Brown, a longtime area resident and fixture at Clarence Brown Inc., lost his long courageous battle with brain cancer on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home with his family and friends at his side.
Born in Burlington on November 21, 1953, he was the son of the late Clarence and Pauline (Weis) Brown. Gary was 66 years old.
Gary was educated in St. Albans and a 1971 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. Gary’s intelligence was noticed at a very young age, teaching himself Yiddish, Russian and Hebrew as a teenager. As a young man, Gary wanted to work in the Russian Embassy as an ambassador/translator. But, life thru him a curve ball—at the age of 14 he started to show signs of brain cancer, and at that time there was no technology to determine the diagnosis until he was in his early 20s. Once the tumor was found, it changed the course of Gary’s life forever.
Before his illness he and his brother, Greg, played the saxophone; both were very musically talented. Gary loved to tease his brother Greg; for example, Greg would give Gary specific instructions on how to drive home from the pump house most every day. After carefully listening, Gary would drive off going in the opposite direction, waving at Greg with a big grin on his face. Nothing like brotherly love….
Gary was known for his wit and humor; he enjoyed having outrageous fun including the time he took his sled and attached a homemade sail to it and taught himself to sail across the lake. It was a steep learning curve as he was determined to make it to Lazy Lady Island. With some trials and errors, he reached the island only to realize he had to get back home. Who knows how he figured out the mechanics needed to get back home, but he did.
We will remember his bright smile, his love for animals (especially cats and birds), quick jokes and his stories of family and friends.
Gary is survived by his sister-in-law, Jackie Brown of St. Albans Bay. In addition to his parents, Clarence and Pauline, Gary was predeceased by his brothers, C. Irving Brown in 1971 and P. Gregory Brown in 2007.
Many heartfelt thanks to Gary’s caregivers: Pat, Theresa, Joyce, Bea, Melody, Adam and Allen. Your loving kindness and caring over all these years will never be forgotten. You gave Gary one of the greatest gifts of all, unconditional love, respect and dignity during his final days. We are so very thankful for each and every one of you. Also thank you to Dr. Michael Corrigan and his staff for their medical and emotional support thought Gary’s illness and especially those last few days enabling us to keep Gary at his home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service was held at the Holy Hebrew Cemetery in South Burlington.
With Gary’s love of animals, contributions may be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Assisting the Brown family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.