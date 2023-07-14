Frederick James Hopkins passed away at age 75 on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at home with his wife, Maureen Cynthia Lake, at his side.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Cyril and Joan Hopkins. For 60 years, he lived with his family in the home built by his father in Mahwah, New Jersey. In 1966, he graduated from Mahwah High School and continued his education at Paul Smith’s College and Rockland Community College, both in New York state.
Fred was employed for 30 years by Ramapo College of New Jersey, Mahwah, New Jersey, where he worked in various positions in the Maintenance Department. In 1976, he met his future wife, Maureen, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, when she worked in the library of Ramapo College. In 2002, he retired as Head Groundskeeper, responsible for maintaining the athletic fields, landscaping, and snowplowing. Following retirement, he spent a majority of his time living with his brother, Steve, at his home on Lake Champlain in St. Albans Town, Vermont. He assisted Steve at his business, the Onion River Cobbler in Winooski, Vermont.
In 2007, Fred and Maureen designed and constructed their home on Fred’s property directly across the road from his brother’s home on Lake Champlain. In 2012, they were married at the North Hero House Inn, formerly owned by his oldest family friend, Walter J. Blasberg.
Even though Fred was a New Jersey “transplant,” it seemed as though he knew more people in our local Vermont area than many lifetime Vermonters. This was because in the late 1920s and early 1930s, Fred’s mother’s family traveled by car from New Jersey, which took three days, to spend summers at a camp located on Maquam Shore where Cohen Park in St. Albans is now located. When Fred was young, the Hopkins family continued to visit with friends on Maquam Shore. Then in 1966, Fred, his brother Steve, and their father built a camp on Butler Island where several of their New Jersey friends’ families also built camps.
Fred “wore [and collected] many hats.” He possessed practical knowledge on how to operate, build, and repair/restore almost anything (except electrical). His strength and energy were endless: When living in New Jersey, after work, he rototilled gardens; built a log splitter and split/sold wood; and transported and sold 100 fresh-cut Vermont Christmas trees. Over his lifetime, he collected and restored antique tools, farm equipment, and a 1950 Farmall F Cub into pristine condition.
With horticultural experience passed down by his family, he looked forward to planning, rototilling, and planting the vegetable garden, especially growing seven varieties of garlic, giving most away to people; caring for apple and pear trees and making apple cider; preserving and canning produce; growing perennials, annual flowers, and herbs.
His most favorite activity was maple sugaring in his backyard sugarhouse, “Fred’s Shed.” He tapped local trees, hung buckets, collected, and boiled sap with help from his wife and friends; he received four blue ribbons in the St. Albans Maple Festival.
An all-season outdoorsman, he fished and hunted with his brother and their friends in New Jersey, Vermont, and Maine; in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. With his family, he traveled throughout Europe and across the United States and Canada (before the completion of the Trans-Canada Highway). He enjoyed classic car shows, always in search of purchasing a manual-shift 1966 or 1967 Chevelle SS. With his brother, they played on a men’s hockey team and held seasons’ tickets to UVM hockey games.
Fred served 25 years as a firefighter (a third generation in his family) in Mahwah (New Jersey) Fire Department Company 4.
For over 20 years, he was an active, longtime member and board member of the Lake Champlain Walleye Association, a non-profit organization restoring the walleye fish population to the Lake Champlain Basin.
Fred was predeceased by his brother, Steven Attree Hopkins, with whom they shared the same birthday, but two years apart.
Fred leaves his wife Maureen (“Misty”) and their cat “Misty”; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Reddy, and her daughter, Caitlin; a cousin, Larry Wilberton, of Wolfeboro Falls, New Hampshire; and countless friends who reside in New Jersey, Maine, Vermont, and Canada.
Fred will be remembered by all who knew him for his friendliness, generosity, memorable stories, and twinkling blue eyes.
A celebration to memorialize his life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 (www.fchha.org); or to a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence or to share a memory are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
