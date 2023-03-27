ALBURGH- Frederick D. Schuler III, age 75, passed away on Monday, March 20 th , 2023, after a long illness with his family by his side.
He was born in New Britain, Connecticut on June 2, 1947, to the late Mary (Nickerson) and Frederick Schuler II.
Fred married Barbara Huggins on July 2, 1966.
Fred served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Gunstonhall during the Vietnam Conflict. After the Navy, Fred worked for Pratt & Whitney Aerospace in Connecticut, until he retired. Fred and his wife Barbara moved to Alburgh, Vermont and settled on Lake Champlain, the place he brought his children for summer vacations for many years. Fred’s passions were books, gardening, fishing, fruit trees, and his special dog sparky.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Schuler; daughters Naomi Ziemak and Debra Blanchette; grandchildren, Elizabeth Blanchette, Evan Schuler and his wife Johanna and Tyler Rozanski and his wife Jackie; brothers, Robert Schuler, and William Schuler.
Besides his parents, Fred was predeceased by his children, Sarah Barney and Eric Schuler, and grandson, Jesse Ziemak.
Friends and family are invited to Fred’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Friday March 31 st, 2023, from 2-4:00PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton VT 05488.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to Alburgh Fire and Rescue, 60 Firehouse Road, Alburgh, VT 05440.
A graveside service will be held this spring at the South Alburgh Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.