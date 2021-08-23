Saint Albans - Frederick Coleman, age 88, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and caring friend to many, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of St. Albans, VT, born to Frank and Mary (Douglas) Coleman. On October 15, 1955, he married the girl he took to his high school prom, Theresa “Terry” Leduc, at Holy Angels Church.
At 17 years old, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Soon after his tour of duty, and honorable discharge, he enlisted with the Vermont National Guard where he attended the Vermont Military Academy and rose to the rank of Captain. He proudly served his country until he retired as Company Commander of HHC-1st Battalion 172nd Armor after 24 years of military service.
Fred was a communicant of Holy Angels Church and in earlier years he enjoyed singing in the choir and being Santa on the Christmas Train. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 758, VFW Post 758, Elks Lodge 1566, Champlain Country Club, and served as president of the BFA Booster Club for many years. Freddy could always be found at the 8am Coffee Group.
After his retirement from IBM, Fred and Terry spent many happy years traveling in their motorhome. They wintered at their second home in Florida where they spent happy, sunny days with new friends playing golf, dancing, enjoying walks on the beach and never missing a “Happy Hour.”
Freddy will be remembered for his kindness, laughter and great sense of humor. He was fun-loving and easily put people at ease with his friendliness and warmth, even when his beloved NY Yankees and NY Giants would lose. Terry always said she knew where he was by listening for his hearty laugh. Fred was a doting grandfather (and great-grandfather) adoringly called Popper. His family will miss Popper’s animated storytelling and quick-witted jokes.
Survivors include his loving wife Terry of 66 years and their children: Sharon “Shari” Coleman-Carlson and her children Erik Carlson, Emma Bissonette (Zak and their daughter, Zoe), Elsa Carlson (Alex Shikhman); Steven (Elizabeth) Coleman; and Shaun Coleman (Catherine Dimitruk and her sons Jared and Ryan) and his children, Lily Coleman (Javin Sheperd) and Laurel Coleman. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Jeannine Fortin and Lillian Bourgois, as well as, brother-in-law Andrew Leduc and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his four sisters and their spouses: Constance “Peanut” (Pete) Pietraallo, Geraldine “Gerry” (George) Mina, Loretta (Lee) Magnan, Shirley (Ray) Petschel, as well as three brothers and their spouses: Gordon “Pudgie” (Millie) Coleman, Ronald “Boogie” (Madeline) Coleman and William “Bill” Coleman along with nine brothers- and sisters-in-law.
No calling hours/reception due to COVID-19.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. A private burial service will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Honored to be serving the Coleman family is the HEALD FUNERAL HOME, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
