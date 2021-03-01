SWANTON — It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather, Uncle, Father-in-law, and Friend.
Francis L’Esperance was born on August 26, 1926 in St. Albans, Vermont to Delphis and Germaine (Boucher) L’Esperance.
His life was full of family and friends. Frank, as most people knew him, came from a large family where lots of hard work; from working at the Ice House to caddying at the Champlain Country Club, to working in the family garden, were the joys of a simpler life. A World War II veteran, he was proud of his service, and even in recalling a time of great upheaval in history, he was able to find the positive in that experience.
Francis met the love of his life, Elaine (or “Bug,” his sweetheart name for her) while working at the Carbon (Eveready Battery) in St. Albans. She was the cute office girl. He lost a bet and won her heart, and from that moment on, it was always “Francis and Elaine.” During their 64 years together on Platt Street they raised their three children, and were actively involved in their community and Parish.
Francis was an avid golfer, gardener, and Red Sox fan. You could always find him and Elaine on the porch when a game was on, or cruising in their convertible. He retired from IBM and began a “retirement” job that he enjoyed at Kidder Memorial Home, retiring for a second time in 2015.
As their family grew, he loved being with his grandchildren and then great-grandchildren, becoming “Papa Francis” to a new generation. With the love and support of his family and Neil Diamond, he battled with dementia in the last few years, but never lost his gentle, kind, and loving personality. Until the very end, he wanted to make sure all of his family were “OK,” before he left this life to be with Elaine, who he missed desperately.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Elaine (Bourgeois) L’Esperance, Elaine’s parents Henry and Dorothy Bourgeois, sister Lucille and husband Peter Fortuna, and niece Gail Cote; his sisters Alma (Howard) Harvey and Gertrude (Joseph) Sheloski; brother Edward (Violet); sisters-in-law, Melody (Jo), Elisabeth (Betty), and Penelope (Penny) L’Esperance.
He is survived by his children; Lisa (Rich) Gorton, Stephen L’Esperance, and Danny (Carla) L’Esperance; grandchildren Amanda Torrey (Michael Benjamin), Samantha (Eric) Gagne, Franziska (Dave) Ball, and Kien L’Esperance; great grandchildren Willa and Wyatt Benjamin, Reid Gagne, Daevyn, Greyson, and Emilia Ball.
Brothers; George (Pat Ryan), Gerard (Rita), Maurice (Haroldine), Armand, Laurent (Dale) and Raymond (Linda Ryan), and many nieces and nephews.
If there ever was anyone who personified a “live and let live” life it was Francis, we will forever remember his laugh, kindness, and his smile. Until we meet again, God Speed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Life Celebration of Francis & Elaine to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
