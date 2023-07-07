Frank Bullis Sr

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden and Western Franklin. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through 10 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is the potential for localized torrential rainfall of greater than 2 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&