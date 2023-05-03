Saint Albans - Frank Anthony Cameron a lifelong area resident passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 24th, 2023.
Born on February 27th, 1969, in St. Albans, he was the son of the late Sandra (Cameron) Peters.
Frank spent most of his working career in construction with ECI and Harrison Concrete. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and outdoor adventures. He was a rock and roller and was best known for his sense of humor and generosity, but most of all he was a family man.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Grace Cameron and her companion, Timothy Bailey and her daughter, Mallory Bailey; brother, Steve and his fiancée, Courtney Webb and his daughter, September Cameron and her children, Nevaeh, Owen, McKinley and Parker Granfield and lifelong partner, Kelly Scott.
He is also survived by an aunt, Patricia Greenia and cousin, Stan Goodroe.
In addition to his mother, Sandra, Frank was predeceased by his brother, David and maternal grandparents, Grace and Frank Cameron.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date.
Honored to be serving the Cameron family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
