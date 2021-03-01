ST. ALBANS — Francis W. Lumbra, 89, a lifelong resident of St. Albans, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021 in Burlington.
A private family graveside gathering will be held at St. Albans Bay Cemetery at a later date. There are no calling hours planned.
Should friends desire, gifts in Francis’ memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.
To view Francis’ full obituary or share a memory or message of condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.