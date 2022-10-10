Francis Thomas Mott

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&