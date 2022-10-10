The family of Francis Thomas Mott, age 91, announces that he passed away peacefully, October 02, 2022, in Granville, New York. He was born in St. Albans, August 28, 1931 to Lawrence and Lillie Page Mott. Francis married Millie Bessette. Francis Served his country in the United States Army as a Medic during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Army, Francis worked for many years at Central Vermont Railway. He then went to work for Fonda Container as a machine operator retiring in 1993. Francis then went to work for St. Albans Messenger as a Recycling Foreman and retired from there in 2018. Francis loved to go camping, hunting and fishing. He and Millie enjoyed going on trips, to bingo and joyriding.
He is survived by one son, Abe Tatro of Enosburg Falls, VT; and one sister, Lillian Garland of Saint Albans, VT; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Millie Mott; five children, Herbert Clogston, Linda Tatro, Bruce Tatro, Leon Tatro, and Pauline Underwitter; and six siblings, June Patterson, Frank Mott, Louis Mott, Pauline Brow, Joyce Hemond , and Lawrence Mott.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will be held Friday, October 14th, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Mount Calvary Cemetery with Father Daniel Jordan officiating.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: BSA Scout Troop 70, St. Albans, VT.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
