May 1, 1935
-
Aug. 29, 2021
ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Francis Langer, 86, Ellsworth, formerly Somerset, Wis., died Sunday, Aug. 29, in Residence from Advanced heart issues.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at O’Connell Funeral Home in Ellsworth. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellsworth. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #204 of Ellsworth. Memorials are preferred to the Kinne-Engelhart American Legion Post #204 of Ellsworth.
Arrangements by O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home.
