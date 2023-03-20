Milton - Francis “Frank” William Dowling, Jr. formerly of St. Albans passed away on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, at The University of Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness. His loving family was by his side.
Frank’s family will receive friends on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angles Church, 245 Lake Street St. Albans.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Honored to be serving the family of Frank Dowling is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
