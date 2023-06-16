Milton - Francis “Frank” William Dowling, Jr. formerly of St. Albans passed away on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, at The University of Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness. His loving family was by his side.
Born in St. Albans on September 27th, 1960, he was the son of the late, Francis W. and Dorothy A. (Dickovick) Dowling. Frank was 62 years old.
On May 18th, 1991 in St. Paul’s Cathedral, Frank married Debby Reynolds Dowling, who survives him.
Frank was educated in St. Albans and was a 1979 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. He went on to continue his working career in Automotive Financing with Foster Motors and Bokan Auto Group. He was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Parish in St. Albans and St. Stephens Parish in Winooski.
Frank loved to spend his days boating on Lake Champlain, but his greatest enjoyment was seizing every opportunity to be with his family because being together meant a home filled with comedy, fun, and mountains of laughter.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Debby, of Milton; their children, Francis “Frankie” W. Dowling, III of Austin, Texas and Meghan Elizabeth (Dowling) Hoffmann and her husband, Michael Stephen Hoffmann and their daughter, Eloise Grace of Milton.
Frank is also survived by his sisters, Natalie A. Dowling, Terri L. Dowling, Donna L. Dowling, Lori B. Hoffner and her husband, William, Sarah A. Vogler, Jennifer L. Partlow and her husband, David, as well as several nieces, nephews, and close friends, John Blouin and Mike Loucy.
Frank’s family will receive friends on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:30 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angles Church, 245 Lake Street St. Albans. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s name may be made to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 or Sail Beyond Cancer, P.O. Box 4068, Burlington, Vermont 05406 a local non-profit changing lives one sail at a time.
Honored to be serving the family of Frank Dowling is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
