SWANTON — Friends and family are invited to attend the Life Celebration of Francis & Elaine L’Esperance to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
