Frances S. Gray

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Snow Squalls Likely Tonight... Snow squalls will be embedded in a line of heavy precipitation moving eastward through northern New York between 7 PM and 10 PM and Vermont between 9 PM and midnight. Expect rapidly changing conditions which will include very low visibilities, especially at higher elevations. At lower elevations, precipitation may initially be rain before changing to snow. Overnight, temperatures falling below freezing and gusty winds may additionally cause very difficult travel where snow accumulates. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. Icy roads are also possible on untreated roads. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.