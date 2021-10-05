Frances P. Casey, age 87, passed away September 30, 2021 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Springfield, MA she attended American International College. She lived in Florida with her husband Jerry Lee Espy, returning to Springfield after his death. While working at Mass Mutual Insurance, Frances was trained to program computers with punch cards. She and her husband Tom Casey were long-time residents of South Hadley, MA. She taught special education students in Granby, MA for many years before her tenure as Professor in the Rehabilitation Department at Springfield College. She originally returned to school for teaching credentials then continued until she earned a doctorate of education at UMass Amherst in 1985. She did so while working full time and raising a family. As an accomplished seamstress, she tailored many clothes for herself and her family. She also enjoyed designing and stitching needlepoint pillows, chair seats and wall hangings. Frances and Tom had the good fortune to travel the world with trips he won as a Chevrolet dealer. Frances moved to St. Albans, VT in 2000 where she volunteered at the hospital and the St. Albans Free Library. Frances Casey is survived by her children, Mark Espy of Worcester, MA, Karen Casey of Upland, CA and Mary Casey of Brattleboro, VT and her grandchild Casey Gould. Donations may be made in her name to the St. Albans Free Library or the organization of your choice. At her request, her ashes will be scattered by her children.
Frances P. Casey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Swanton couple married at family lake house
-
Spooky Saturday in St. Albans to return bigger and better
-
Maple Run School District officially switches to police liaison program, officer no longer stationed in school
-
Margaret Connor Brosseau
-
"Things aren't available:" Supply chain issues send Franklin County restaurants scrambling
Currently in St. Albans
62°F
Cloudy
62°F / 53°F
1 PM
63°F
2 PM
63°F
3 PM
63°F
4 PM
62°F
5 PM
61°F
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.