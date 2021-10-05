Frances P. Casey

Frances P. Casey, age 87, passed away September 30, 2021 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Springfield, MA she attended American International College. She lived in Florida with her husband Jerry Lee Espy, returning to Springfield after his death. While working at Mass Mutual Insurance, Frances was trained to program computers with punch cards. She and her husband Tom Casey were long-time residents of South Hadley, MA. She taught special education students in Granby, MA for many years before her tenure as Professor in the Rehabilitation Department at Springfield College. She originally returned to school for teaching credentials then continued until she earned a doctorate of education at UMass Amherst in 1985. She did so while working full time and raising a family. As an accomplished seamstress, she tailored many clothes for herself and her family. She also enjoyed designing and stitching needlepoint pillows, chair seats and wall hangings. Frances and Tom had the good fortune to travel the world with trips he won as a Chevrolet dealer. Frances moved to St. Albans, VT in 2000 where she volunteered at the hospital and the St. Albans Free Library. Frances Casey is survived by her children, Mark Espy of Worcester, MA, Karen Casey of Upland, CA and Mary Casey of Brattleboro, VT and her grandchild Casey Gould. Donations may be made in her name to the St. Albans Free Library or the organization of your choice. At her request, her ashes will be scattered by her children.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you