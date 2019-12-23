ST. ALBANS – “It was a wonderful life!” Mrs. Frances H. King, age 98, passed away early Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center. She was born December 12, 1929 in Dudley, Mass., daughter of the late Batista and Sarah (Logan) Bassan.
September 22, 1945, she married Mr. Charles M. King. Mr. King predeceased her January 12, 1986. Frances was a home maker in her home, comedienne, card shark, navigator, gardener, and had been an active as a volunteer at the Mill Swan Special Education School in Worcester, Mass. She was a member of the Grammas and the Grampas Singers, a life member of the Order of Masons in Pine Plains, N.Y., a life member of the Franklin County Senior Center, a charter member of the Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury, Mass., and an active member of the residents of Heritage Lane.
Frances is survived by her children Marjorie A Carono and her husband Frederick of Leland, N.C., Bonnie Bosley and her husband Robert of St. Albans, Krystal Donivan of Seattle, Wash., Keith King and his companion Cathy Wheeler of Vermontville, N.Y., Dorothy LaPlante of Augusta, Maine, and Richard King of Shrewsbury, Mass., many talented grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews from here to Hawaii. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her step-son Charles King, Jr., and a brother and three sisters.
A funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church, Congress Street, St. Albans, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Simmons officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the United Church of Christ Memorial Garden in Stamfordville, N.Y. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, or the United Church of Christ in Stamfordville, N.Y.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.