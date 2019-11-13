BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. – Foster “Buz” Carman, age 82, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, N.Y. of Alzheimer’s disease. Foster was born on July 5, 1937 in Enosburg Falls to the late James Foster and Dorothy (Wiseman) Carman.
Foster was a hard worker his entire life, working at various companies in Burlington and eventually retiring from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Albany, N.Y.
Forster is survived by his cherished wife of 60 years, Theresa Benoit Carman; his children Martha (Ross) Newcomb, Christopher (Maud) Carman, James (Marietta) Carman and Michael Carman; his grandchildren Matthew (Brandi) Long, Lindsay Long, Heather and Tyler Carman; and his great-grandchildren Caden, Logan and Ronnie Grace Long.
Services will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, 4 Pine Plaza, Suite 405, Albany NY 12205 or to a benefit of one’s choice.