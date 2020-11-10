ST. ALBANS – It is with great sadness, the family of Florence Y. Copeland, age 88, announce that she passed away peacefully, November 8, 2020, in St. Albans, Vt. She was born in Fairfax, Vt., April 24, 1932 to Alpherie and Cecile Gendron Gingras. Florence married Bernard H. Copeland Jr., June 2, 1956. She was a Sales Lady for J.C. Penney for 24 years.
She is survived by two children, Stephen Copeland of St. Albans and Victoria Willette of St. Albans; one grandson, Dillon Willette of St. Albans; and one brother, Roger Gingras of Swanton, Vt.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bernie, four siblings, Thelma Gingras, Helen Calvin, Romeo Gingras, and Rene Gingras.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her niece Susan Pickard, and her brother Roger Gingras, for their continued love and support during her illness.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Florence may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
