Colchester, VT, Flora H. Palm peacefully passed away at the Green Mountain Nursing Home on April 10, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 17th in the Louisa Howard Chapel at the Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences for the family, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Flora H. Palm
