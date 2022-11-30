Saint Albans - Flora “Flossie” M. Vernal, a lifelong area resident, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire. Born on October 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mae (Clark) Vernal. Flossie was 90 years old. She was predeceased by her sister, Madonna Vernal.
Flossie was a 1950 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She worked for many years at the St. Albans City School, where she was affectionately known as Miss Flossie. She was a great supporter of the Franklin County Humane Society and an avid pet lover.
Flossie is survived by her “adopted” family, Joy and Al Jenkins and their children Alicia & Eric Watts, Chad & Kristine Jenkins, and Brad & Erin Jenkins as well as John & Kathleen Williams and Jerry Widjaja. Her adopted grandkids, Gabi, Sam, Maya, Noah, and Lizzie, brought her great joy. She also leaves behind many close friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street in St. Albans, with Pastor Preston Fuller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Flossie’s memory can be made to St. Paul’s Living Church Fund, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving Flossie’s family and friends is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.